George Conway: John Eastman is 'seriously exposed' as the 'point man' for Trump's fraud attempts

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday, conservative attorney George Conway laughed off the possibility that John Eastman, who appears to have worked hand-in-hand with Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, stand little chance of walking away without criminal charges.

Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, said attorney Eastman is "seriously exposed" based on the words of a judge who handed down a ruling on Monday.

On Monday U.S. District Court Judge David Carter ordered Eastman to turn over 101 emails to the House's Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection. As Yahoo News reported, "Eastman, who had argued that the emails were protected by attorney-client privilege, formulated a legal strategy to keep Trump in office and pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the Electoral College count showing Trump had lost to Biden."

Asked what the future holds for Eastman, Conway smirked before describing what the ruling means for the embattled conservative law professor.

"I mean I think the judge, without saying so, confirmed the wisdom of Eastman's lawyers who told him to plead the fifth and he pleaded the fifth 146 times in his deposition before the January 6th committee,"' Conway began. "He's seriously exposed because he was the point man for all of this. He was the one coming up with the legal theories and passing them around and trying to persuade others."

"In fact," he added. "In some of the documents it appears he acknowledged there was no precedent for what he was arguing. His own bad faith is revealed in his documents. As a trained lawyer and law professor and a former Supreme Court clerk, he knew better. Better than Trump had to."

Watch below: