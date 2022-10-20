'More bad news for John Eastman' in this week's court rulings: CNN legal analyst

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig on Thursday argued that pro-Trump attorney John Eastman could be in more jeopardy after a judge ruled that he must disclose additional emails because they fell under the crime fraud exception.

In breaking down the recent decision by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter that eight of Eastman's emails featuring legal advice to his one-time client did not fall under attorney-client privilege, Honig said that this could ratchet up legal pressure on former President Donald Trump.

"The judge did not show us the actual emails but described them," Honig explained. "One set of emails the judge said president Trump filed certain lawsuits not to obtain legal relief but to disrupt or delay the January 6th congressional proceedings through the courts... The other batch the judge described, he said President Trump knew the specific number of voter frauds were wrong but continued to tout those numbers to the public... that's potentially a crime. The most important thing is President Trump knew."

Honig also said that Eastman himself shouldn't be feeling comfortable about his standing given all the legal maneuverings that have occurred in the last few months.

READ MORE: Right-wing superhero movie ends 'in disaster' after $1 million in funders' cash goes missing: report

"It's more bad news for John Eastman," he said. "He was searched by the FBI in July of 2022, and he has taken the Fifth Amendment twice, once in front of the committee and once in front of the Fulton County Georgia prosecutor."

Watch the video below or at this link.