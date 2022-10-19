How John Eastman's emails could impact Georgia's Trump investigation

The manner in which far-right legal activist John Eastman lost a case in federal court in California could have major implications for the Fulton County special grand jury investigation Donald Trump and allies for attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

U.S. District Court Judge David Carter released an 18-page ruling on Wednesday saying Donald Trump signed legal documents he knew were false, as revealed by emails that the judge ruled must be turned over to the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor and political scientist at Georgia State Law, explained the importance of the details the judge revealed in relation to Trump's notorious Jan. 2, 2021 phone call where he pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes.

"It seems Donald Trump and his team knew the allegations of voter fraud in Georgia were wrong and overstated and yet continued to press on with these unfounded assertions— including during his call with the Secretary of State—critical for establishing a solicitation charge," Kreis posted to Twitter.

"The key question here was always whether the former president was aware and knew that there was no evidence of massive fraud that questioned the outcome of the election when he made a demand to 'find' votes," Kreis explained. "This makes an innocent construction of that request less plausible."

The analysis by Kreis was noticed by reporter Stephen Fowler, who covers Peach State politics for Georgia Public Broadcasting, and also say the implications for the investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

"I had not thought of this: these emails also could be evidence Trump knew some of the things he brought up in his call with Brad Raffensperger were not true, in a 'Fani Willis might want these' type of way," Fowler wrote.

