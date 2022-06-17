John Eastman is 'a wakeup call to attorneys everywhere' about helping Trump's 'criminal schemes': CNN's Errol Louis
John Eastman during Trump's "Save America" rally on January 6, 2021. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP)

CNN political commentator Errol Louis said on Friday that the House Select Committee investigating January 6th has done a masterful job of exposing attorney John Eastman -- and he hopes it acts as a deterrent to other lawyers in the future.

While talking about Thursday's January 6th hearings, Louis pointed to the way that Eastman got eviscerated by two conservative legal minds, attorney Greg Jacob and retired Judge Michael Luttig.

"The focus on Eastman yesterday is an interesting wakeup call and a warning to attorneys everywhere: Don't get too wrapped up in the possibly criminal scheming of your client," he said. "In the urge to serve Donald Trump and advance his interests, he went completely off the deep end."

Louis also mocked Eastman for "crawling back" to ask Trump for a pardon after his plot to block the certification of the 2020 election failed when Vice President Mike Pence refused to go along with it.

RELATED: Mary Trump says her uncle was ‘handing down a death sentence’ with his 2:24 tweet against Mike Pence

The CNN commentator also pointed to security warnings that Pence's staff gave to the Secret Service about dangers to the vice president's safety, which means that people in the White House were well aware of the possibility of violence.

"This is like a seminar for the American people how democracy goes off the rails," he concluded.

Watch the video below or at this link.

John Eastman is 'a wakeup call to attorneys everywhere' about helping Trump's 'criminal schemes' www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video