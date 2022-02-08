'Ludicrous': GOP lawmaker slams John Eastman's Wisconsin schemes as 'the dumbest thing I have ever heard of'

New information is coming to light about the author of the controversial "coup memo" arguing how Donald Trump could remain in office despite losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported, "a Republican state lawmaker who falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump won Wisconsin’s 2020 election and proposed a resolution aimed at 'reclaiming' the state’s 10 electoral college votes received guidance from a top Trump attorney alleging that the state Legislature had the power to select electors 'as it sees fit.'”

The newspaper published a letter on "Constitutional Counsel Group" letterhead that lists the firm as having the same address as a UPS Store in Anaheim, California. In 2010, Eastman was runner-up in the GOP primary for attorney general of California in a race ultimately won by Kamala Harris.

The letter was sent to Wisconsin state Rep. Timothy Ramthun.

READ: The same far-right influencers behind the effort to overturn the 2020 election are pushing for a convoy on DC

"Eastman’s memo further underscores efforts by those in Trump’s inner circle to circumvent the Electoral College process in several states including Wisconsin following the 2020 election, despite recounts and court decisions affirming that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the battleground state by almost 21,000 votes," the newspaper reported.

On Jan. 25, Ramthun proposed a resolution to "reclaim" the ten electoral college votes that were appointed to Biden.

Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke said the resolution's intent was "just plain unconstitutional" — and "illegal."

State Sen. Kathy Bernier, the chair of the Committee on Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics, described the attempt to decertify the election as “the dumbest thing I have ever heard of in my life.”

“It’s just ludicrous to think somebody is just going to keep pursuing this avenue, I just don’t get it,” Bernier, a former elections clerk, explained.

Read the full report.