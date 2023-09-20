John Fetterman reveals how Republicans can get him to wear a suit to work
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has been taking criticism from Republicans all week for wearing a sweatshirt to work – but now he's revealed that Republicans have it in their power to get him to dress more formally.

In a press release issued by the senator's office on Wednesday, Fetterman said that "if those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week."

This is not the first time that Fetterman has mocked Republicans who have attacked him over his casual attire while serving in the Senate.

In one instance, he hit back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' criticism by dryly joking that "I dress like he campaigns."

He also took a shot at Republicans expressing horror at his clothes even as they remained silent about Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) getting booted out of a performance of the "Beetlejuice" musical where video showed that she vaped and rubbed her date's crotch out in the open.

"I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they'll make me a folk hero," he cracked.

