The View rails against NBC News for making John Fetterman look like he can't speak

The co-hosts of "The View" called out the double standard facing Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania and Herschel Walker, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Fetterman had a stroke this spring and is still having lingering issues where he's not hearing things properly. He has requested a closed captions option so he can read what people are saying to ensure he hears it correctly. His opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz has spent the past months making fun of Fetterman for his health issues.

"So, Fetterman's doctor wrote a letter saying that this is a processing issue. He has no cognitive impairment, and he's fit to serve, but Fetterman has yet to release any over medical records because once you release your medical records," said Whoopi Goldberg. "We want all your medical records. People are saying, why hasn't he done that? Should he put that issue to rest or do people have to wait for him to get better for January? Because when would he take over? He would take over in January, right?"

The letter from Fetterman's doctors was from June, after he had a month of rehab, saying he was fit for duty. But NBC's Dasha Burns implied that Fetterman's doctors not speaking out now means something nefarious is going on.

"I think it would suffice just to have an updated letter because he said, I wouldn't have been able to sit down and do this a month after," said Sara Haines. "He clearly had so much rehab that he's doing better. So, to show them, I would have the doctor do it again, but if someone were deaf or blind, they would understand they have an issue with hearing or seeing. People aren't understanding the processing part. When she said that thing about how he didn't necessarily understand her in small talk, the auditory processing doesn't matter if it's a short sentence or long sentence, simple or complex words, it's an auditory processing problem. Unless she was speaking in small words in closed captioning, that's not the issue."

Sunny Hostin also took issue with the false characterization by Burns that Fetterman "couldn't understand small talk."

"Maybe it's her!" Goldberg chimed in.

"Yeah, maybe it's her," Hostin agreed. "I just feel that, if the interview was off the record — I interview people, Sara you've interviewed people. You have small talk before, that's not something you generally mention when you're being interviewed by an anchor. The other thing that — I don't know about everybody else but I love closed captions. I watch all of my series in closed captions because I can't sometimes understand the accents that people are using. And it's very helpful in terms of processing. And I don't have a cognitive disorder."

Hostin went on to question Burns' expertise, saying she certainly isn't a neurosurgeon or a neurologist, but "my friend Sanjay Gupta is and Sanjay Gupta said the following: 'Processing issue is not a comprehension issue,' as Sara just said. He says, 'he does not appear to have a problem with cognition. He's responding quickly and he performed tests where he performed well on those tests. He does not appear to have a problem with understanding.'"

Alyssa Farah Griffin said that Fetterman has the responsibility of keeping voters updated on the situation, and Hostin cut in to say that Griffin's former boss, President Donald Trump, never published any of his health documents.

But it was Joy Behar who brought Herschel Walker into the conversation because Walker has made some bizarre statements that led her to question if he had cognition issues.

"I just want to add on the Fetterman conversation, what makes the Republicans think that Herschel Walker is coherent and he hasn't had a stroke?" she asked.

