Letitia James asks judge to block Trump from shifting assets to holding company
Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Giant Center in 2019. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

New York Attorney General Letitia James is asking a judge to restrict former President Donald Trump's business activities while her office sues him for allegedly committing decades worth of fraud.

CNBC reports that James on Thursday asked the court to block the Trump Organization from shifting assets to a holding company for the duration of the litigation to ensure that the company cannot get out of paying any penalties it incurs should it lose its lawsuit.

Concerns about the company trying to get out of paying any fees were sparked when "on Sept. 21, the same day that... James sued Trump and the other defendants, her office saw that the Trump Organization had registered a new company."

In a prepared statement, James argued to the court that the Trump Organization's abrupt move to register a new firm is the same kind of deceptive tactic the company has deployed for decades.

“Since we filed this sweeping lawsuit last month, Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have continued those same fraudulent practices and taken measures to evade responsibility,” James argued. “Today, we are seeking an immediate stop to these actions because Mr. Trump should not get to play by different rules.”

