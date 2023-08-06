'Did you see what happened on Jan. 6?' CNN's Bash stunned by Trump lawyer's baffling claim about 2020 election aftermath

Donald Trump lawyer John Lauro stunned CNN host Dana Bash on Sunday morning after maintaining his client participated in the "peaceful transfer" of power following the ex-president's loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
During the highly combative interview where the "State of the Union" host was repeatedly forced to fact-check her guest as he talked over her, Bash at first laughed and seemed stunned at Lauro's comment about the 2020 election before reminding him of the assault on the Capitol by supporters of his client.
With Lauro asserting there was a "peaceful transfer of power," the CNN host shot back, " What happened on January 6th was not peaceful."
She then continued, "I want to ask you something about John Eastman, because you talked a lot about how he's a respected constitutional attorney."
"The transfer of power was certainly peaceful," Lauro interrupted.
"Did you see what happened on January 6th? Did that look peaceful to you?" Bash pressed
"I'm not saying that that was in any way appropriate," the attorney stuttered. "But the ultimate power of the presidency was transferred to Mr. Biden. We all know that, as you do."
