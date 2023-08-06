'Did you see what happened on Jan. 6?' CNN's Bash stunned by Trump lawyer's baffling claim about 2020 election aftermath

"He's delusional, and now he wants to show he's a tough guy," Hegseth said, quoting Trump.

"He's making money off of it, by the way," Campos-Duffy noted. "Too honest is now his merchandise slogan."

"The too honest thing comes from the indictment from Jack Smith, where they claim Donald Trump said, Oh, Mike Pence, you're too honest when he wanted him and not certify on January 6th," Hegseth explained. "I just don't see how putting the words of Jack Smith on a T-shirt is going to help you inside the Republican primary."

Campos-Duffy claimed Pence's "reputation is [sic] really suffered so much throughout this."

"Everywhere he goes, he's booed," she added. "He's heckled. Um, Republicans don't like him. There's a certain class of people in the Republican Party that like him in the kind that right, like really big fat checks. Um, and the rest of them don't."

Hegseth agreed and insisted Pence was "just not gonna be president."

"And using the words of a guy who's going after the most popular Republican in decades as a campaign slogan is not going to work," he opined.

