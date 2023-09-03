'You have a big problem': Trump attorney Lauro's rudeness to Judge Chutkan will come back to haunt him
According to former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne, Donald Trump lawyer John Lauro's behavior in front of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Tanya Chutkan when arguing over the trial date will come back to haunt him later when he begins his defense of the former president.

Speaking with MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin, Alksne noted that Chutkan repeatedly admonished Lauro before she set the March trial date which the former prosecutor stated means the Trump lawyer already has a "big problem."

"He can ask to have her reconsider, and perhaps apologize for his behavior, which was abominable and embarrassing, and ask her to reconsider," Alksne explained.

"One of the things that happened in the court was she said 'Give me another date we're not going to give you April two years from now. Give me a date' and he refused to do it," she continued. "And he refused in such a rude way, she had to say to them, 'Take the temperature down.'"

"Let me just tell you what," she added, "When a federal judge has to tell you several times to take the temperature down and treat you like a small child on the first day of kindergarten, you have a big problem-- a credibility problem. You have a problem in the courtroom that will hurt your client down the line and he did not help Trump in any way with his behavior."

