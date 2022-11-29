Pennsylvania Republican goes berserk at children's event and slaps fellow commissioner

A Pennsylvania elected official allegedly slapped a fellow township commissioner in the face during an event for children.

John Lorenzo, a Rostraver Township commissioner, was cited with two counts of harassment or physical contact, disorderly conduct and an additional harassment charge in connection with a trick-or-treat event on Halloween, reported the Tribune-Review.

“The defendant did create such an inconvenience to the public that he was escorted out of the area by (the) Rostraver Police Department,” the citation reads.

The 43-year-old Lorenzo, who switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican after his 2019 election, is enrolled in the state’s probationary Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program after he was prosecuted earlier this year for creating fake social media accounts and using "burner" phones to harass political opponents and other rivals.

In the Halloween incident, Lorenzo is accused of yelling obscenities, grabbing people by the shoulder and slapping commissioner Jeffrey Johnson in the face while children were present.

Lorenzo's attorney disputes the facts presented in the citation, and he said his client was "adamant that he was not escorted out by the police at all."

His father, Nick Lorenzo, served as a Democratic township commissioner for nearly 30 years before he was defeated in 2011, and he died three years later.