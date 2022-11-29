'Such dopes': Morning Joe explains how AZ officials refusing to certify the election could damage Kari Lake
Reacting to a report that a Republican Party-dominated county in Arizona is refusing to certify the 2022 election results that showed GOP nominee Kari Lake lost to her Democratic opponent for the governorship, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough called out the officials for doing additional damage to the candidate they ostensibly appear to be trying to help.

As NBC reported, a lawsuit "filed in Arizona Superior Court, aims to compel the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to certify the county's results from the Nov. 8 election. The deadline for county certification is Monday. Officials in Cochise, one of 15 counties in the state, voted earlier in the day against certifying its election results. The county previously postponed certification at a Nov. 18 meeting."

Prior to going to commercial on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Scarborough made a point of noting the foolishness of GOP officials refusing to certify the votes when Lake won the county -- saying it just hurts her case that there is election fraud.

"These people are such dopes. They don't understand, " Scarborough told co-host Mika Brzezinski as she read the NBC report.

"That's a county Kari Lake won!" he continued. "So if they don't certify the results, then the shadow... of [Governor-elect] Katie Hobbs gets even more of a victory."

'Yeah, Kari Lake lost to the shadow," his co-host quipped.

