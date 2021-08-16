HBO's John Oliver takes aim at 'upsettingly loud idiots' prolonging the pandemic -- and risking kids' lives
HBO

HBO's John Oliver took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for taking away local governments' authority to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The host of "Last Week Tonight" picked on the Republican governor and other GOP officials such as Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) who are scare-mongering COVID-19 mitigation efforts as the highly contagious delta virus spreads and misinformed individuals hector educators and medical professionals.

"We are only fighting about masks in schools right now because there are a bunch of foolish adults who have decided not to get the vaccine," Oliver said, "and to all of them I can only say, to quote a bunch of upsettingly loud idiots, 'We know who you are, and you're the f*cking problem.'"


SmartNews