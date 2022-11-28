Longtime MAGA stalwart ditches Trump: His 'loyalty was a one-way street'
WILKES-BARRE, PA - AUGUST 2, 2018: President Trump on stage reacts as he listens to congressman Lou Barletta speak to the crowd at his campaign rally.

If former President Donald Trump is to regain the Republican Party's nomination for the presidency, he will do so without the backing of a Pennsylvania Republican who had his back in 2016.

Politico reports that Lou Barletta, who supported Trump in 2016 when most in the party were shunning him, is off the MAGA train for Trump's 2024 run.

“I’m not supporting him,” he told the publication. “I was one of his most loyal supporters in Congress. But loyalty was only a one-way street.”

Politico notes that Barletta may be harboring bitter feelings after Trump shunned his campaign to be Pennsylvania's next governor by endorsing hardcore MAGA acolyte Doug Mastriano, whose disastrous gubernatorial campaign resulted in a 15-point loss to Pennsylvania Governor Elect Josh Shapiro.

Barletta is not the only longtime Trump stalwart to feel burned by the former president, as Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who encouraged protesters to "kick ass" ahead of the deadly January 6th Capitol riots, has similarly slammed the former president for being disloyal after Trump rescinded his endorsement of his United States Senate campaign.

“It would be a bad mistake for the Republicans to have Donald Trump as their nominee in 2024,” Brooks said recently. “Donald Trump has proven himself to be dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude and a lot of other things that alienate so many independents and Republicans. Even a candidate who campaigns from his basement can beat him.”

