Jon Stewart: Fox News way worse than Alex Jones
Actor turned activist Jon Stewart gives remarks at a PACT Act rally to support funding veterans who are victims of burn pit related illnesses. (Shutterstock.com)

Jon Stewart declared Fox News far worse than InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The comedian and podcast host noted that Jones had been ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families for defamatory statements, and he has shown up in Jan. 6 testimony, but Stewart said Fox News pushes similarly corrosive content behind a veneer of respectability.

“As a cultural pathogen, Fox News is far more powerful, far more devious, far more pernicious and has created far more damage than Alex Jones ever will,” Stewart told University of Utah law professor RonNell Andersen Jones on the latest episode of his "The Problem With Jon Stewart" podcast.

“Alex Jones is a wolf in wolf’s clothing,” Stewart added. “Fox News is the opposite."

Liar, Liar Network On Fire: The Legal Case Against Fox News | The Problem With Jon Stewart Podcast www.youtube.com

