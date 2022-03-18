Jon Stewart goes off on the media for their Trump-era ‘bombshells’ in obscenity-laced rant
Apple TV

Jon Stewart railed against the media for overhyping stories about Donald Trump's wrongdoing.

The former "Daily Show" host, who now hosts "The Problem With Jon Stewart" on Apple TV, complained the media strung viewers along for years through the Trump presidency with tantalizing promises of criminal charges or other consequences that would save the democratic republic.

"We're not on f*cking Tatooine!" Stewart said. "We're not looking for a child of prophecy. We need a competent prosector working diligently to find the facts, and we don't need you narrating and overblowing and elevating the stakes of every moment."

Where Does Mainstream Media Go Wrong? | The Problem With Jon Stewart | Apple TV+ www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video