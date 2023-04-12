Alvin Bragg's lawsuit suit shows clear evidence Jim Jordan and Trump threatened prosecutors: legal expert

In response to the efforts by House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) to "investigate" whether the Trump indictment in New York was legitimate, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has filed a countersuit against Jordan alleging improper attempts to intimidate prosecutors from doing their jobs.

This legal action is highly unusual — but, argued legal analyst Karen Friedman Agnifilo on CNN Tuesday, it has a lot of evidence backing it up.

"I mean, this lawsuit itself is unprecedented," said media analyst Sara Fischer. "We've never had anything like this. And I think the outcome of what gets decided here will determine that question. I was talking to Karen before we walked up here and I said, you know, Karen, I focus on the media. This feels like a huge deal. Am I wrong? Is it because I've never heard or seen anything like this before? Where you have a sitting member of Congress trying to sort of maneuver his way out of this, you know, investigation into the former president? And Karen, to your point, you said I've never seen anything like this?"

"Yeah, I've never seen anything like this before," confirmed Agnifilo. "And D.A. Bragg, in this 50-page legal filing that was filed today, he sets out a campaign of interference and intimidation. Because, as you said, Representative Jim Jordan is trying to say, yes, it's because of these $5,000 in federal funds and that you claim that you have oversight over that."

"But really, what Alvin Bragg sets out with, including all the tweets by the former president, as well as Jim Jordan and others — he also included the photo of the baseball bat near his, near Alvin Bragg's head," said Agnifilo. "He talks about the racial — the racial slurs, the dog whistles, and also that, as a result of this campaign of intimidation by Jim Jordan and others and Trump that has been coordinated, that Alvin Bragg has gotten over 1,000 threats since then, including white powder in his office, really hateful racial slurs that have been directed at him and others."

"So he's really made, I think, an excellent case that this is an effort to intimidate him into not prosecuting, versus legitimate legislative oversight," she added.

Watch the segment below or at this link.