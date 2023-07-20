'Why don't you threaten the witness?' Jim Jordan called out by Dem at 'censorship' hearing

Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) called out Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for a history of threatening witnesses at a hearing on government censorship Thursday.

At a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee, Plaskett interrupted witness Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to note that he was being given more time to speak than expected.

"Is it going to be 10 minutes for every witness?" she asked.

"We'll give you five minutes, but we're pretty lax with this," Jordan stated.

"I've seen you gavel down on quite a number of witnesses," Plaskett noted. "Let's just watch the time for all the witnesses."

"And if you want to cut him off and censor him some more, you're welcome to do it," Jordan jabbed.

"Oh, that's not my job. That's your job," she replied. "Why don't you threaten a witness so that they can not want to be a witness?"

Most recently, Jordan threatened FBI Director Christopher Wray with contempt.

Watch the video below.