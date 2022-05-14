Amy Duggar slams her 'delusional' family

On Friday, People Magazine reported that Amy Duggar, the cousin of infamous former reality TV star turned convicted sex predator Josh Duggar, is publicly slamming her family for their efforts to secure leniency for him.

"This week, Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, and mother, Michelle Duggar, penned letters to a judge in support of the former 19 Kids and Counting star, 34," reported Dory Jackson. "Both letters requested Josh be returned home to his family 'in a timely manner' and urged the judge to consider his 'tender heart' and 'kindness to others' when determining his sentence."

"But Amy, 35, challenged their actions on Twitter Thursday," continued the report. "'Sickened by the news lately,' she wrote. 'I have so much to say leading up to the sentencing and I'm not afraid anymore.'"

Communicating exclusively with People, Amy Duggar made clear she faults the whole family. "'I don't think anyone would make the mistake of assuming I support my cousin,' she wrote. 'I'm struggling to even find the words to express how angry I am,'" said the report. "She continued, 'I'm angry at my cousin. I am deeply disappointed in him as a person. ... But let me tell you I am furious at the family that looked the other way and still today, refuse to hold him accountable.'"

Duggar, whose family had a public-facing brand as a God-fearing paragon of Christian morality and which were infamous for opposing LGBTQ rights, was convicted for possession of child pornography last December. This comes years after his parents confessed that he had "improperly touched" four of his sisters and a babysitter in 2015. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and fines of up to $500,000.

While some members of his immediate family are asking leniency, prosecutors are urging the court to hand down the maximum sentence.