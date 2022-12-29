Josh Duggar seeks a new trial because judge refused to let him blame someone else for 'depraved' downloads

Disgraced reality TV star Josh Duggar wants a new trial on child pornography charges because he claims he wasn't allowed to blame his crime on someone else.
The former star of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" was prohibited from telling a jury about an "alternative perpetrator" because a judge didn't find his theory plausible, but Duggar's attorney filed an appeal seeking a new trial following his December 2021 conviction for downloading and possessing child sexual abuse material, reported Law & Crime.
Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years, which he is currently serving at the low-security prison in Seagoville, Texas, after prosecutors asked for a tough sentence based on the "depraved" material, including photographs and videos that showed the abuse of children as young as toddlers, found hidden behind multiple layers of encryption on his work computer.
Prosecutors estimated they found more than 600 illicit images on Duggar's computer, although his attorneys dispute that number.
Duggar had wanted to case a former employee at his car lot as an alternative suspect, but U.S. District judge Timothy Brooks found that he didn't have any basis to do so because the other man had worked only three days at the lot, and his tenure ended three days before any of the sex abuse materials were downloaded.