Duggar family fracturing 'because of all of Josh's legal drama': report

After the arrest of Josh Duggar in April on child pornography charges, PEOPLE Magazine reports that the Duggar family, who rose to fame while being the subject of a reality TV show, are growing apart.

"They aren't as close as they once were because of all of Josh's legal drama," a family source told PEOPLE. "It's creating a lot of stress on them — although the majority of the family is acting like nothing has happened."

While the Duggar family has weathered controversy in the past, including Josh's alleged penchant for molesting underage girls (including two of his sisters) and his membership on the infidelity website Ashley Madison, the details surrounding his April arrest have put an enormous strain on the family.

"Jinger, 27, and Jeremy, 33, released statements saying they were 'disturbed' by the child porn allegations against Josh and wanted 'justice.' It was a bold departure from Jim Bob and Michelle's statement, which read: 'It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light ... We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family,'" PEOPLE reports.

