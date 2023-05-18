Marjorie Taylor Greene: Calling me a white supremacist is like 'calling a person of color the N-word'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) takes great offense at being called a white supremacist, despite the fact that she was a featured speaker at a white nationalist conference organized by Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.
Speaking with reporters after introducing her articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Thursday, Greene recalled her confrontation on Wednesday with Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), who berated her on the Capitol steps for continuing to stand by scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY).
"Jamaal Bowman, shouting at the top of his lungs, cursing, calling me a horrible name, calling me a white supremacist, which I take great offense to!" she fumed. "That is like calling a person of color the N-word!"
In fact, it is not like calling a person of color the N-word, which is a slur directed toward all Black people, whereas the term "white supremacist" is meant to designate people who believe that white people are superior to people of other races and not all white people.
Greene went on to complain that she felt very intimidated by Bowman.
"His physical mannerisms are aggressive," she said. "I am concerned about it -- I feel threatened by him!"
