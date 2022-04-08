'What a joke': Morning Joe slams Josh Hawley for his about-face on Ukraine aid
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough added to Sen. Brian Schatz's Thursday Senate floor criticism of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Friday morning after the Democrat from Hawaii called out his colleague for holding aid to Ukraine hostage.

On Thursday, Schatz spoke in highly personal terms when talking about Hawley, saying, "He is damaging the Department of Defense. And this comes from a guy who raised his fist in solidarity with the insurrectionists."

After sharing the clip, the "Morning Joe" host added his own two cents.

"The senator did a great job in showing the rank hypocrisy of people like Josh Hawley, who at the beginning didn't really show the Ukrainians the support," Scarborough began. "Then, you know, voted against getting the weapons to the Ukrainians, now saying, because he puts his finger up in the wind and finds out that actually the majority of Americans want us to do more to help the Ukrainians, suddenly he's a champion of Ukraine?"

"What a joke," he added.

