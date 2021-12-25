Judge allows Capitol rioter to remain free so he can appear at his wedding: report

According to a report from the Sun-Sentinel, a Polk City, Florida man will be allowed to roam free while awaiting trial for participating in the Jan 6th Capitol riot so he can appear at his wedding despite violating the terms of his release by being in possession of a weapon.

Reporting, "Joshua Doolin, one of five people from Polk County charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, faced the prospect of being jailed less than two weeks before a celebration of his wedding," the Sun-Sentinel added that U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols of the District of Columbia shot down a bid from prosecutors to incarcerate Doolin after FBI agents discovered a rifle in his home.

In the video hearing, Nichols also allowed co-defendant Joseph Hutchinson III to travel with Doolin to Lakeland, Florida for Christmas and then to Doolin’s wedding where he will serve as best man.

"Doolin, 23, is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds," the report states, adding, "Hutchinson, 25, is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law-enforcement officers, violent entry and disorderly conduct on the U.S. Capitol grounds and other crimes."

As for the weapon found in Doolin's home, the report notes that a search conducted by the FBI on Dec 2, turned up "an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle under a bed in a spare bedroom of the home."

