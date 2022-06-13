Vets for Trump leader faces new charges after Jan. 6 committee reveals more evidence against him
The co-founder of the Vets for Trump organization is facing new charges after he was spotted in a video recording of a meeting between Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers chief Stewart Rhodes.

Joshua Macias was arrested in November 2020 after driving with a security guard to a Philadelphia vote center in a Hummer plastered with with QAnon paraphernalia and carrying guns and ammunition, and district attorney Larry Krasner announced new charges based on the Jan. 5, 2021, meeting in a parking garage, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The district attorney's office filed four new charges against Macias -- including attempted interference with primaries and elections, and hindering the performance of a duty -- based on new evidence revealed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Video footage shown during the select committee's first public meeting shows Macias meeting with Tarrio and Rhodes, who have each been charged with seditious conspiracy for their alleged roles in planning the U.S. Capitol riot.

The 43-year-old Macias and alleged conspirator Antonio LaMotta, 63, are still awaiting trial on charges related their post-election arrest, which investigators believe had stopped a possible mass shooting linked to threats against former city commissioner Al Schmidt.

Schmidt testified Monday before the select committee's second public hearing, where he described the increasingly violent threats he faced after Trump pressured election officials in an effort to overturn his loss.

