'Lying on multiple levels': George Conway says Jan. 6 hearings blew the lid off Trump's election con

Attorney George Conway said on Monday that the latest House Select Committee hearings blew the lid off any claims that former President Donald Trump has made about the 2020 election being "stolen" from him.

During an appearance on CNN, Conway said that Trump and his campaign were engaged in widespread fraudulent conduct related to the election that simultaneously fleeced Trump supporters.

"I thought the last portion of the hearing was interesting, because we tend to forget about the grift," said Conway. "The quarter of a billion dollars they raised by lying to people about the election, and lying on multiple levels! Lying that the election was stolen, lying... that they were going to spend the money on fixing that. And lying about, like, that they could possibly spend that amount of money to contest the stolen election."

Conway then said that, even though the First Amendment protects Trump's right to lie to his supporters, it would not protect him from civil action if he and his associates used those lies to benefit financially.

RELATED: 'He makes King Richard seem like a stable person': Congressman calls Trump 'crazy' after Monday hearing

"There's a doctrine about commercial speech," Conway explained. "If you lie to raise money, like the way Steve Bannon and his people did, and some of the people pled guilty to that, you're running a fundraising scam. So it raises an interesting legal question."

Watch the video below or at this link.