Joy Behar defends Marjorie Taylor Greene over her claim that she was 'attacked' in a restaurant

Responding to Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that she was "attacked" by an “insane woman and screamed at by her adult son in a restaurant on Monday night, The View co-host Joy Behar offered a sympathetic take on the news.

"I have to say, I'm on Marjorie's side on this one," Behar said.

In a tweet this Monday, Greene said the pair who allegedly accosted her "had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views," adding that she was "sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons."

Speaking to her co-hosts, Behar said "I don't believe that anybody should be going up to any of us, anybody in public and harassing us."

Behar made sure to point out Greene's own history of harassing people, particularly incidents where she left disparaging messages at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office and stalked gun control activist and mass shooting survivor David Hogg.

"She does this, and now it's been done to her. And I have to say that I think it's deplorable that any would do anything like that, including [to Greene].

