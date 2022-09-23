QAnon-promoting GOP candidate who reportedly lied about military service now says his deployments were 'classified'
J.R. Majewski and former President Donald Trump (campaign photo).

J.R. Majewski, the Trump-loving, QAnon-promoting Republican Ohio House candidate who has been under fire about alleged lies about his past military service, is now saying that missions he undertook were "classified."

The trouble for Majewski started earlier this week when the Associated Press reported that the United States Air Force had no record of the pro-Trump candidate ever deploying to Afghanistan, as he had previously claimed.

Rather, the AP reported that documents it obtained from the military "indicate Majewski never deployed to Afghanistan but instead completed a six-month stint helping to load planes at an air base in Qatar, a longtime U.S. ally that is a safe distance from the fighting."

Majewski had a press conference on Friday to address allegations raised by the AP piece -- and, according to Toledo Blade reporter Luke Ramseth, he said that he could not provide details about his purported deployments to Afghanistan because they were classified.

"The orders and military records that I have been able to obtain from my personal files shows that all of my deployments are listed as classified," he said.

However, Majewski claimed that he flew into "multiple bases" in Afghanistan, although he provided no specifics. He also said he had pictures of himself in Afghanistan, although he only said he might share them.

What's more, Majewski issued threats to sue the Associated Press, and said that in Congress he would push for new laws to make it a crime to "besmirch veterans" such as himself.

