Former Mueller prosecutor accuses Trump-appointed judge of violating her oath of office

On Friday's edition of MSNBC's, former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissman slammed Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon for her controversial ruling moving ahead with subjecting the hoard of classified Mar-a-Lago documents to special master review, while refusing to lift an injunction that effectively prevents the FBI and counterintelligence agencies from moving ahead with their investigation of the former president.

Weissman, who served on former special counsel Robert Mueller's team during the investigation of Trump's ties to Russia, argued that the ruling is effectively an infringement of Cannon's judicial oath.

"It feels like ... there are two instances where she's over-reading what the ex-president is asking for," said anchor Nicolle Wallace. "She seemed to recognize the first time around more privileges than he asserted. The second, he's not claiming the material isn't classified. He didn't make that claim. He just said, I could have declassified them — he didn't say he did. Where is she finding, and how are we to interpret her judicial philosophy or her approach to this case if she's reading more than he's asserting?"

"So I think she gave up what she really was getting at here at the end of her opinion when she said, you know what, the fact that he is the former president, his prior position does make a difference," said Weissman. "And I think what she is doing is according him more than any of us would ever get in court. I think that was the most outrageous statement. It is a violation of a judge's oath of office to treat every individual the same. The fact that he is the former president doesn't mean he get treated worse, but it does not mean, as she did, that he's treated better."

Further than that, Weissman argued, the ruling reads as though Cannon is "scared to death to rule against" Trump — and all of the convoluted processes she has put in place are about trying to make sure she won't be held responsible by the former president's allies if the investigation ultimately moves ahead.

"I think the reason she's appointing a special master when she could do the work, is she wants to distance there so that she doesn't have fingerprints on if she — if this ultimately goes against him, which I think, of course, the special master here is going to rule against Donald Trump," said Weissman. "She can sort of have distance from it. It's really just a disgraceful opinion."

