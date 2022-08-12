Reporter who broke Jeffrey Epstein scandal slams Fox News for using doctored photo to smear Mar-a-Lago warrant judge

Julie K. Brown, the award-winning reporter whose work reopened sex abuse investigations into billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, slammed Fox News on Friday for using a doctored photo to smear the judge who signed off on the Mar-a-Lago warrant.
On Thursday night, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade showed a doctored photo that placed an image of Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart into a photograph with Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite who for years served as Epstein's partner in crime in grooming young girls.
In fact, as Brown points out on Twitter, the image was very clearly a Photoshop of a government exhibit featuring Epstein and Maxwell sitting together on a plane.
"I wish I could say this was a 'new' low for Fox News," Brown wrote, while also providing the original photo of Epstein and Maxwell. "Truly incredible."
Even though the photo broadcast by Fox News was a fake, Reinhart does have ties to the Jeffrey Epstein case.
"As part of the long and complicated case that began a decade before Epstein’s death, Reinhart was named in a lawsuit attorney Bradley Edwards filed on behalf of some of the Palm Beach financier's young accusers," the Palm Beach Post reports. "In court papers, Edwards claimed Reinhart used his position as a federal prosecutor to curry favor with Epstein. Then, when Reinhart left the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he immediately 'joined Epstein’s payroll' by representing the politically-connected financier’s pilots and women who were accused of helping him recruit teenagers for sex, Edwards said in the lawsuit."
Cognitive psychology and neuroscience studies have found that the exact opposite is often true when it comes to politics: People form opinions based on emotions, such as fear, contempt and anger, rather than relying on facts. New facts often do not change people’s minds.
Your worldview, including beliefs and opinions, starts to form during childhood as you’re socialized within a particular cultural context. It gets reinforced over time by the social groups you keep, the media you consume, even how your brain functions. It influences how you think of yourself and how you interact with the world.
For many people, a challenge to their worldview feels like an attack on their personal identity and can cause them to harden their position. Here’s some of the research that explains why it’s natural to resist changing your mind – and how you can get better at making these shifts.
Rejecting what contradicts your beliefs
In an ideal world, rational people who encounter new evidence that contradicts their beliefs would evaluate the facts and change their views accordingly. But that’s generally not how things go in the real world.
Partly to blame is a cognitive bias that can kick in when people encounter evidence that runs counter to their beliefs. Instead of reevaluating what they’ve believed up until now, people tend to reject the incompatible evidence. Psychologists call this phenomenon belief perseverance. Everyone can fall prey to this ingrained way of thinking.
Being presented with facts – whether via the news, social media or one-on-one conversations – that suggest their current beliefs are wrong causes people to feel threatened. This reaction is particularly strong when the beliefs in question are aligned with your political and personal identities. It can feel like an attack on you if one of your strongly held beliefs is challenged.
A 2016 Gallup poll provides a great example of this bias. In just one two-week period spanning the 2016 election, both Republicans and Democrats drastically changed their opinions about the state of the economy – in opposite directions.
But nothing was new with the economy. What had changed was that a new political leader from a different party had been elected. The election outcome changed survey respondents’ interpretation of how the economy was doing – a confirmation bias led Republicans to rate it much higher now that their guy would be in charge; Democrats the opposite.
Brain’s hard-wiring doesn’t help
Cognitive biases are predictable patterns in the way people think that can keep you from objectively weighing evidence and changing your mind. Some of the basic ways your brain works can also work against you on this front.
Your brain is hard-wired to protect you – which can lead to reinforcing your opinions and beliefs, even when they’re misguided. Winning a debate or an argument triggers a flood of hormones, including dopamine and adrenaline. In your brain, they contribute to the feeling of pleasure you get during sex, eating, roller-coaster rides – and yes, winning an argument. That rush makes you feel good, maybe even invulnerable. It’s a feeling many people want to have more often.
In the context of communication, people tend to raise their voice, push back and stop listening when these chemicals are coursing through their bodies. Once you’re in that mindset, it’s hard to hear another viewpoint. The desire to be right combined with the brain’s protective mechanisms make it that much harder to change opinions and beliefs, even in the presence of new information.
You can train yourself to keep an open mind
In spite of the cognitive biases and brain biology that make it hard to change minds, there are ways to short-circuit these natural habits.
Work to keep an open mind. Allow yourself to learn new things. Search out perspectives from multiple sides of an issue. Try to form, and modify, your opinions based on evidence that is accurate, objective and verified.
Don’t let yourself be swayed by outliers. For example, give more weight to the numerous doctors and public health officials who describe the preponderance of evidence that vaccines are safe and effective than what you give to one fringe doctor on a podcast who suggests the opposite.
Be wary of repetition, as repeated statements are often perceived as more truthful than new information, no matter how false the claim may be. Social media manipulators and politicians know this all too well.
Presenting things in a nonconfrontational way allows people to evaluate new information without feeling attacked. Insulting others and suggesting someone is ignorant or misinformed, no matter how misguided their beliefs may be, will cause the people you are trying to influence to reject your argument. Instead, try asking questions that lead the person to question what they believe. While opinions may not ultimately change, the chance of success is greater.
Recognize we all have these tendencies and respectfully listen to other opinions. Take a deep breath and pause when you feel your body ramping up for a fight. Remember, it’s OK to be wrong at times. Life can be a process of growth.
In what some have called a “beautiful chess move,” Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday afternoon he has asked a federal judge to unseal the search warrant FBI agents used to enter Mar-a-Lago and confiscate possibly thousands of items including classified documents.
Let’s watch as Garland addressed the nation in his first public statement since FBI agents searched former President Donald Trump’s residence earlier this week.
Trump and his allies expressed outrage over the FBI’s Monday search, and have since claimed that agents planted evidence, a conspiracy theory that first appeared on social media but quickly made it to Fox News’ airwaves.
In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump continued to rage against the investigation while addressing the Justice Department's motion to unseal the search warrant.
"Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago," Trump said, "I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents."
A federal judge has given him until Friday at 3:00 p.m. eastern time to oppose the Department of Justice’s request to unseal the search warrant and property receipt.
The warrant will most likely list logistical information, such as the place to be searched, a general description of items to be searched for, the name of the judge, and a deadline by which the Justice Department has to execute the search.
The warrant may also have an attachment, which typically will cite the laws that the Justice Department has probable cause to believe were violated.
The second document is the inventory or the receipt of items seized. Many are cheering Attorney General Merrick Garland, who frequently has been the target of frustration on the left for appearing to not be acting expeditiously against Trump.
USA Today opinion columnist Michael J. Stern summed up Garland’s action commenting, “Merrick Garland to Trump: I’m going to let the world see the gobs of evidence we have that led to the search warrant…unless you object…in which case you will be signaling to the world that you have gobs to hide.”
Dr. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, also chimed in Thursday evening saying, “Garland is playing chess. Donald can only play checkers. So, he’s being outmaneuvered. He’s also gotten tripped up. It never occurred to Donald that somebody who looks like Merrick Garland and talks like Merrick Garland is actually a ninja.”
Attorney General Garland is bound by long-standing policy not to comment on ongoing investigations. In contrast, Trump can essentially say anything he wants.
Migratory insects number in the trillions. They’re a major part of global ecosystems, helping to transport nutrients and pollen across continents – and often traveling thousands of kilometers in the process.
It had long been thought migrating insects largely go wherever the wind blows. But there’s mounting evidence they’re actually great navigators and can select favorable conditions to undertake their journeys.
One outstanding question for experts has been how they react to varying wind conditions while en route. In research published today in Science, we show one migratory insect species, the death’s-head hawkmoth, can maintain a perfectly straight flight path. These moths are able to adjust their trajectory to compensate for rough wind conditions.
Tiny transmitters
Much of our knowledge of insect migration comes from direct observations. These include observations made using radar, or studies of population processes, such as using genetic methods, or measuring ratios of isotopes in tissues (which can reveal insects’ food and water sources and provide information on where they come from).
How individual insects behave, and the paths they take, during migration has been relatively difficult to study, mostly due to their small size and the sheer number of them. But recent advances in tracking technology have helped produce transmitters small enough to be carried by larger insects.
These transmitters weigh less than a gram and can be attached to individual insects. This allows us to track them directly as they migrate and learn what this process involves.
Migratory moths
Our study focused on the death’s-head hawkmoth (Acherontia atropos), an enigmatic moth found in Europe and Africa. The species is well known for the unusual skull-like marking on its thorax. When disturbed, it also has the habit of squeaking and flashing its bright-yellow abdomen.
The moth feeds on honey it steals from honeybee hives, entering the hive and piercing the honeycomb with its stout proboscis (its feeding tube).
While we know this species occurs in Europe, little is understood about its migratory behaviour and where it spends the winter. Adult moths tend to appear in Europe during spring (May to June), and the next generation of adults sets out in autumn (August to October) – likely making its way to the Mediterranean or North Africa, and perhaps as far as south of the Sahara.
It’s thought the species is unable to spend winter north of the Alps, so its migration is probably driven by low temperature and resource availability.
Tracking in the dark
For our research, we tracked 14 moths for up to four hours each – a stretch of time long enough to be considered migratory flight.
We fitted each individual with a tiny radio transmitter, weighing less than 0.3g, before releasing them. A Cessna aeroplane with receiving antennas flew after them as they migrated, detecting their precise location every five to 15 minutes. This method gave us in-depth insight into their flight behaviour.
The moths were followed from Konstanz, Germany, into the Alps. Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior, Author provided
Radio tracking has successfully been used to investigate the migration of some day-flying insects, such as the monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus) and green darner dragonfly (Anax junius). However, it has never been used on nocturnal insects in the wild, or at this resolution.
In fact, our research marks the longest distance any insect has ever been continuously tracked in the field.
A Cessna aircraft was fitted with antennas and flown in circles in the air to home in on the radio signal.Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior, Author provided
Making a bee-line
So what do moths do on migration? To our surprise, we found they flew along very straight paths, effectively making a bee-line for their destination. Some of the longest tracks reached nearly 90km over a period of four hours. This is a fascinating finding as such straight tracks are very uncommon in long-range migratory animals.
The moths also showed distinct strategies to deal with different wind conditions. When there were favorable tailwinds (winds going in the same direction as them) they flew downwind and were propelled towards their destination, or offset their heading slightly to maintain control of their trajectory.
In unfavorable conditions, such as headwinds (coming from the front) and crosswinds (from the side), the moths flew low to the ground and directly into the headwinds, adjusting their trajectory to avoid drifting off course. They also increased their speed to stay in control.
This remarkable ability to stay on course, even in unfavorable conditions, indicates the death’s-head hawkmoth has sophisticated compass mechanisms.
Our research team reared the caterpillars into adulthood in a laboratory, before releasing the moths at dusk.
Christian Ziegler/Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior, Author provided
Where to next?
We’ve shown insects are capable of being expert navigators, on par with birds, and aren’t at the whim of the winds as we once thought. This is an important discovery in migration science.
That said, there’s still a huge amount we don’t know about how insects migrate and where they go. The next step will be to understand exactly what mechanisms these moths use to stay on their path. For instance, are they following the Earth’s magnetic field? Or perhaps relying heavily on visual cues?
The more we understand, the closer we can get to being able to predict the phenomena of insect migration. And this would have broad implications – from managing threatened species and species with agricultural benefits, to having better control over agricultural pests.