Reporter who broke Jeffrey Epstein scandal slams Fox News for using doctored photo to smear Mar-a-Lago warrant judge
Julie K. Brown, the award-winning reporter whose work reopened sex abuse investigations into billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, slammed Fox News on Friday for using a doctored photo to smear the judge who signed off on the Mar-a-Lago warrant.

On Thursday night, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade showed a doctored photo that placed an image of Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart into a photograph with Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite who for years served as Epstein's partner in crime in grooming young girls.

In fact, as Brown points out on Twitter, the image was very clearly a Photoshop of a government exhibit featuring Epstein and Maxwell sitting together on a plane.

"I wish I could say this was a 'new' low for Fox News," Brown wrote, while also providing the original photo of Epstein and Maxwell. "Truly incredible."

Even though the photo broadcast by Fox News was a fake, Reinhart does have ties to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

"As part of the long and complicated case that began a decade before Epstein’s death, Reinhart was named in a lawsuit attorney Bradley Edwards filed on behalf of some of the Palm Beach financier's young accusers," the Palm Beach Post reports. "In court papers, Edwards claimed Reinhart used his position as a federal prosecutor to curry favor with Epstein. Then, when Reinhart left the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he immediately 'joined Epstein’s payroll' by representing the politically-connected financier’s pilots and women who were accused of helping him recruit teenagers for sex, Edwards said in the lawsuit."

