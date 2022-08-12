'Planting information anyone?': Trump flips out over nuclear weapons report at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump (Phioto via AFP)

Former President Donald Trump was up bright and early on Friday morning and lashing out at a Washington Post report that the FBI felt compelled to rush their search at his Mar-a-Lago resort because they believed he was holding onto top secret nuclear weapons documents.

Late Thursday night the former president gave his approval for the DOJ warrant information to be released, but on Friday morning, as part of his diatribe, Trump hyped up suggestions that the FBI was planting evidence against him.

Calling the nuke documents report a "hoax", the former president wrote, "Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more. Same sleazy people involved."

He then added, "Why wouldn’t the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyer’s, or others, present. Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn’t let them get even close - said 'ABSOLUTELY NOT.' Planting information anyone? Reminds me of a Christofer Steele Dossier!"

RELATED: 'Are you kidding me?': Former CIA official stunned by Trump keeping nuke docs at 'his beach house'

You can see his Truth Social post here.

SmartNews