WATCH: Jeanine Pirro got off to an awkward start -- but quickly got back to lying about Joe Biden
Fox News screengrab.

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro on Saturday had a strange start to her Fox News program.

During the intro, she can be heard saying off-camera, "I don't have as much..."

When the camera showed her, she looked confused and there was a five-second pause before she said, "good evening."

But the host quickly found her footing, pushing a debunked lie that President Joe Biden wants to limit the consumption of meat.

Earlier on Saturday, CNN's Jim Acosta was praised after he blasted Fox News for pushing lies. Acosta referred to Fox News as a "bullsh*t factory."

Watch:

