Judge slaps down Trump's attempt to dismiss Capitol cops' civil suit against him

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Tuesday slapped down former President Donald Trump's effort to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed by Capitol Police officers who were injured during the riot that Trump incited on January 6, 2021.

According to Politico's Kyle Cheney, Mehta shot down Trump's claims that his actions leading up to and during the January 6 riots are not subject to civil litigation because they "fall within the 'outer perimeter' of his presidential responsibilities."

Mehta cited his own past rulings shutting down Trump's motions to dismiss in which he held that Trump's actions "entirely concern his efforts to remain in office for a second term," and were not any part of his official duties as America's commander-in-chief.

"Accordingly, President Trump's motions to dismiss are denied," Mehta concluded.

Trump has lost a string of cases this year related to his efforts to dismiss civil lawsuits against him, as well as his efforts to end a civil investigation into his business practices being conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Despite the multiple court losses, the former president has continued to insist that all the investigations are political "witch hunts" against him.