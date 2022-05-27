Trump loses in court again after federal judge tosses his lawsuit against NY AG
President Donald Trump speaks at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (StratosBril / Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump has lost in court -- again.

The Associated Press is reporting that a federal judge has thrown out the twice-impeached former one-term president's lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James that was aimed at ending her civil investigation into the Trump Organization's business practices.

Trump first filed a lawsuit against James this past December, although legal experts at the time said it was a longshot bid that had very little chance, if any, of succeeding.

Trump's latest loss comes just one day after a four-judge panel upheld Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling from earlier this year that enforced the New York AG's subpoena against him, which means he will now be forced to testify in the case.

READ MORE: The NRA celebrates in Texas before Uvalde victims are buried

In their ruling, the judges shot down arguments made by Trump lawyers that he should not be forced to testify in a civil probe while a parallel criminal probe into the same instance was also ongoing.

"The existence of a criminal investigation does not preclude civil discovery of related facts, at which a party may exercise the privilege against self-incrimination," they wrote.

The investigation centers on whether the Trump Organization fraudulently misled investors and government officials about a wide range of its property values in an effort to minimize taxes.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

SmartNews