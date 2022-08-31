Juneteenth-mocking pool party costs New York woman ‘Landmark Society’ position

The Landmark Society of Western New York has removed Mary Nicosia from its board after she was accused of hosting a pool party mocking Juneteenth and admitted to posting racist content on social media.

The organization issued a statement saying the action was "effective immediately," WHAM reported.

"After providing the required notice, as outlined in our organization’s bylaws, a special meeting of the Board of Trustees of The Landmark Society of Western New York, Inc. (“Landmark Society”) was held on August 30, 2022. At that meeting the Board of Trustees of the Landmark Society voted unanimously to permanently remove Mary Nicosia from our Board of Trustees and any affiliated committees, effective immediately," the statement read.



Her husband, dentist Nicholas Nicosia, has complained about losing patients over the incident.

IN OTHER NEWS: Conservative Karl Rove corrects Fox News host: 'None of these government documents are his'

"The event came to light after a Rochester firefighter, Jerrod Jones, filed a notice of claim against the Rochester Fire Department and City of Rochester, saying his captain made him and other firefighters attend the event - while on duty - and that it mocked Juneteenth and included racist tropes like fried chicken," WHAM reported. "That captain, Jeffrey Krywy, was suspended while it was investigated, and ultimately decided to retire before termination proceedings could begin."

The couple have blamed "cancel culture" for the backlash against them.