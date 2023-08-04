'Just an old man alone': Chris Hayes says Trump's family has abandoned him

MSNBC host Chris Hayes on Thursday highlighted the extent to which Donald Trump's family has abandoned him in the wake of criminal charges he's facing for allegedly trying to overturn his election loss in 2020.
Trump was arraigned Thursday, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces from Jack Smith in the case. After leaving the courthouse, Trump spoke out against what he considers a political persecution and a "witch hunt" in which he is being charged criminally.
Hayes spoke out amid reports that Trump has been traveling alone, and that many in his family are choosing to focus on their own lives.
"Really striking the degree to which Trump's family as entirely abandoned him in public over the last few months as he faces one indictment after another. No wife or sons or daughters by his side. Just an old man alone," the host wrote on Thursday.
Hayes continued by asking, "Like: who does he have around him in his hour of need? Who's by his side? The few lawyers willing to take his case and...that's it."