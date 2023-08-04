'That's already happening' Trump's ex-lawyer says people are cooperating with Jack Smith

A former Donald Trump attorney said Thursday that he believes the six unindicted co-conspirators referred to in the Jan. 6 election conspiracy indictment against the former president are already cooperating with special counsel Jack Smith.

But Tim Parlatore during an appearance on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” said there’s no indication any of the co-conspirators had flipped on the former president.

Parlatore was responding to a question from Burnett over whether he believed that some of the co-conspirators “cooperate with the special counsel or flip on Donald Trump.”

“Well, as far as the cooperation is concerned, I think that that is something that's already happening…cooperation, meaning that they're being cooperative, that is,” said Parlatore, who is representing former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who is scheduled to meet with Jan. 6 investigators next week.

“I know Rudy Giuliani has met with them and he's provided them with information and documents. You know, certainly Bernie Kerik is not one of these alleged co-conspirators and you know, we are being cooperative,” Parlatore said.

“Whether somebody flips that's kind of a different issue because the real question there is, what would they flip and say, and that I think is really the key here because, really the linchpin of this case is trying to prove the knowledge and intent, and I don't know that any of these witnesses are going to be able to turn around and say, ‘oh yes, Donald Trump knew that there wasn't fraud, he knew that he had lost legitimately.’

“So, I think that that's going to be the difficulty in getting any of them to flip.”

