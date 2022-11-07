DOJ to deploy poll monitors to 64 jurisdictions across 24 states

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on election eve a widespread plan to protect voting rights in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states during the 2022 midterm elections.
"Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters," DOJ said in a statement. "The Civil Rights Division will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center. The Civil Rights Division enforces the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot."
The list includes key jurisdictions in battleground races.
In Arizona, where Republican Kari Lake is battling Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Blake masters is challenging Sen. Mark Kelly, DOJ will monitor the three most populous counties and Navajo County, which contains parts of the Hopi Indian reservation, the Navajo Nation, and Fort Apache Indian Reservation."
IN OTHER NEWS: 'Intolerable': Judge rebukes Michigan GOP candidate's efforts to throw out ballots
DOJ will also be monitoring the three most populous counties in Florida.
In Michigan, where Republican Tudor Dixon is challenging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, DOJ will monitor five cities, including Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Flint.
In Nevada, where GOP former Attorney General Adam Laxalt is challenging Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro and Republican Joe Lombardo is running against Gov. Steve Sisolak, DOJ is monitoring the two most populous counties, which include Las Vegas and Reno.
"On Election Day, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website https://civilrights.justice.gov/ or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931," DOJ announced. "Complaints related to disruption at a polling place should always be reported immediately to local election officials (including officials in the polling place). Complaints related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should be reported immediately to local police authorities by calling 911. These complaints should also be reported to the department after local authorities have been contacted."
Here is the full list of jurisdictions DOJ is monitoring:
- City of Bethel, Alaska;
- Dillingham Census Area, Alaska;
- Kusilvak Census Area, Alaska;
- Sitka City-Borough, Alaska;
- Maricopa County, Arizona;
- Navajo County, Arizona;
- Pima County, Arizona;
- Pinal County, Arizona;
- Yavapai County, Arizona;
- Newton County, Arkansas;
- Los Angeles County, California;
- Sonoma County, California;
- Broward County, Florida;
- Miami-Dade County, Florida;
- Palm Beach County, Florida;
- Cobb County, Georgia;
- Fulton County, Georgia;
- Gwinnett County, Georgia;
- Town of Clinton, Massachusetts;
- City of Everett, Massachusetts;
- City of Fitchburg, Massachusetts;
- City of Leominster, Massachusetts;
- City of Malden, Massachusetts;
- City of Methuen, Massachusetts;
- City of Randolph, Massachusetts;
- City of Salem, Massachusetts;
- Prince George’s County, Maryland;
- City of Detroit, Michigan;
- City of Flint, Michigan;
- City of Grand Rapids, Michigan;
- City of Pontiac, Michigan;
- City of Southfield, Michigan;
- City of Minneapolis, Minnesota;
- Hennepin County, Minnesota;
- Ramsey County, Minnesota;
- Cole County, Missouri;
- Alamance County, North Carolina;
- Columbus County, North Carolina;
- Harnett County, North Carolina;
- Mecklenburg County, North Carolina;
- Wayne County, North Carolina;
- Middlesex County, New Jersey;
- Bernalillo County, New Mexico;
- San Juan County, New Mexico;
- Clark County, Nevada;
- Washoe County, Nevada;
- Queens County, New York;
- Cuyahoga County, Ohio;
- Berks County, Pennsylvania;
- Centre County, Pennsylvania;
- Lehigh County, Pennsylvania;
- Luzerne County, Pennsylvania;
- Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania;
- City of Pawtucket, Rhode Island;
- Horry County, South Carolina;
- Dallas County, Texas;
- Harris County, Texas;
- Waller County, Texas;
- San Juan County, Utah;
- City of Manassas, Virginia;
- City of Manassas Park, Virginia;
- Prince William County, Virginia;
- City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and,
- City of Racine, Wisconsin.