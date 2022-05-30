Justin Trudeau 'capping the market for handguns' with plan to stop all sales: report

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced bold action on gun safety policy on Monday.

"New gun control legislation the federal government tabled today includes a national freeze on the purchase, sale, importation and transfer of handguns in Canada," the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reports. "While the proposal falls short of a full ban on handguns, it would effectively limit their number in Canada."

Trudeau announced the legislation with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino where he said they were "capping the market for handguns."

"The legislation, if passed, would require magazines for long guns to be changed so they can't carry any more than five rounds. Sales of larger magazines would be banned," CBC reported. "It also would increase the maximum penalty for offences under the law, such as illegally owning, acquiring or manufacturing a firearm, from 10 years imprisonment to 14."

In America, some senators will interrupt an eleven-day vacation for a Zoom meeting on gun safety legislation, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) announced on Monday.

"Through this legislation, we’ll move forward with a national freeze on handgun ownership. In other words, it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer, or import handguns anywhere in Canada once this Bill becomes law," Trudeau explained in a Twitter thread.

"We’ll also increase criminal penalties to combat gun smuggling and trafficking, provide authorities with more tools to investigate firearms crimes, and criminalize the modification of magazines to prevent them from holding more than the legal limit of ammunition," he explained. "In addition, we’ll make sure that people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment have their firearms licenses taken away. And we’ll make sure that those who are considered a danger to themselves or others have to surrender their firearms to authorities."

Watch:



