Second man to plead guilty in Whitmer kidnap plot and will testify against others

A second man accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will plead guilty and testify against the other alleged conspirators, according a new court filing.

Kaleb Franks, of Waterford Township, will agree plead guilty to kidnapping conspiracy, which carries a possible life term in prison, and testify for the government at a trial set to start March 8, reported The Detroit News.

The 27-year-old Franks was scheduled to stand trial in Grand Rapids with four others charged in the plot, while a sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty last year and will serve a six-year prison term in exchange for his testimony.

Prosecutors say evidence shows Franks was angry at pandemic safety measures imposed by Whitmer last year and became involved with extremist groups that opposed those rules.

