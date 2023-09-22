'Total nonsense': Joe Scarborough pours cold water on panic over Kamala Harris in 2024

At one point, Mattingly asked O'Sullivan to talk specifically about why so many people think that a president who has been dead for nearly 60 years still lives.

"What is the theory?" he asked. "How is this the case and why are so many people locked in on?"

O'Sullivan then admitted that he didn't have a firm grasp on the idea himself.

"It changes depending on the day and who you ask," he said. "But the general theme is that they believe JFK Jr. did not die, he faked his own death and he is working with Trump somehow and is going to come back and save the U.S. from an evil cabal. Some believe that JFK himself is potentially alive or was reincarnated. A lot has weird biblical overlaps."

O'Sullivan then warned viewers no to think too much about the ins and outs of the conspiracy theory on the grounds that "you could go down rabbit hole yourself trying to understand this thing."

