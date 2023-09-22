'Total nonsense': Joe Scarborough pours cold water on panic over Kamala Harris in 2024

On Friday morning, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough rushed to Vice President Kamala Harris' defense over hand-wringing in some Democratic quarters that Pressident Joe Biden should boot her as his running mate in On Friday morning, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough launched into a full-throated defense of Vice President Kamala Harris, stating that she should absolutely remain President Joe Biden's running mate in 2024.
According Scarborough, a former Republican who served in the U.S. House of Representatives, the panic in some Democratic quarters over Harris is "total nonsense."
"Well, there is this undercurrent, like she's black and a woman, and that's why people don't like her because she's a vice president. 'What are we going to do? We need to change her.!" the aggravated "Morning Joe" host began. "I just go, where were you when Dan Quayle was vice president? Where were you? Nobody remembers this."
"Every vice president, we hear this all the time: 'Change your vice presidents,'" he continued. "I'm here to say, it's total nonsense. Nobody has ever voted against any presidential candidate because of who their vice president was."
"If you look at Kamala's numbers, they're not that far off from where every other mocked and ridiculed and loathed vice president has been," he concluded.
