Trump could face Kamala Harris presiding over his impeachment trial if John Roberts takes a pass: report

According to a report from Fox News, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has indicated he has no desire in presiding over the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump -- leaving the door open for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to oversee the proceedings.

Whereas Harris could have been one of one hundred senators to vote on whether Trump is guilty of "incitement of insurrection" as charged in the articles of impeachment to be submitted by the House to new Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), she will be Vice President when the trial begins.

As the Fox report notes, "Politico reported on Tuesday that Chief Justice John Roberts 'wants no further part' in overseeing the politically charged situation after he presided over the first impeachment trial of Trump less than one year ago."

Should Roberts demur since he has other business to attend to during the court's current session, that would leave who presides up in the air, but the Constitution provides a roadmap.

"The Constitution says that in impeachments for presidents, the chief justice of the Supreme Court is the presiding officer. For lesser impeachments, the presiding officer has been the same as for other Senate business — either the vice president or a senator. The Constitution is not clear on who should preside over impeachments for former presidents." Fox is reporting. "If Roberts does not preside over a Senate trial, Harris would likely have the choice of whether to preside herself."

Should Harris decline, the next in line would be Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), who is the longest-serving Democrat.

