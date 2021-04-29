WATCH: Right-winger goes low against Kamala Harris with sexist attack during Biden speech

On Wednesday, for the first time in American history, both the Vice President and the Speaker of the House in the well behind the president during the speech to Congress were women — a fact President Joe Biden acknowledged with effusive praise at the start of his speech.

But right-wing internet talk host Steven Crowder had a very different reaction, lobbying a sexist attack against Kamala Harris implying that she is either promiscuous or a witch. "Don't say Kamala Harris' name," he said. "Every time you say it she doesn't know whether to spread her legs or appear in a mirror."

Watch below:

Crowder, a longtime far-right internet personality, drew controversy earlier this year for an extremely racist, mocking impression of Black farmers.