Shocking new details reveal how close Kamala Harris came to Jan. 6 DNC pipe bomb
CNN on Monday reported new details about the risk to then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris poised by a pipe bomb that was discovered outside the Democratic National Committee on the same day as the Capitol insurrection.

"Then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris drove within several yards of a pipe bomb lying next to a bench outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters on January 6, 2021, and remained inside the DNC for nearly two hours before the bomb was discovered," CNN reported Monday, citing "multiple law enforcement officials familiar with the situation."

"The revelations further expose a security lapse on January 6 as law enforcement tried to respond to multiple major events, protect highly visible politicians, and fend off tens of thousands of riotous protesters that had flooded into Washington and attacked the US Capitol," CNN reported. "Harris' whereabouts and movements on January 6, 2021, have been shrouded in uncertainty. Her presence at the DNC wasn't known until earlier this month, when few details became public about her evacuation from its headquarters minutes after a pipe bomb was discovered nearby."

Nobody has been charged for the two pipe bombs, the other one of which was discovered outside the Republican National Committee. The FBI has offered a $75,000 reward for help identifying the suspect.

