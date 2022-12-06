'Dump this loser for good': Midwest paper challenges GOP lawmakers to finally end Trump's political story
A newspaper editorial board challenged Republican lawmakers to finally dump Donald Trump after he called for the termination of the U.S. Constitution.

The twice-impeached former president raged against the founding document in a lie-filled 2020 election rant on his Truth Social website, and the Kansas City Star editorial board asked GOP lawmakers whether they had finally seen enough.

"Aren’t you sick of being scared of whatever idiocy Donald Trump is going to drag you into next?" the editorial board wrote. "Why on Earth aren’t you coming together as a party and taking the chance to formally renounce this historic loser once and for all?"

The editorial board called out Missouri's GOP lawmakers for standing behind Trump despite his ongoing efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, including fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection, and his increasingly close ties to Nazis and white supremacists.

"Sure, Josh Hawley, your Senate campaign’s Facebook page still shows you beaming as you embrace the two-time popular vote flop," the board wrote. "And yes, Jerry Moran, you can probably credit Trump’s endorsement for scaring off a primary challenger in your bid for reelection this year. Roger Marshall echoed the ex-president’s anti-science musings on the COVID-19 pandemic during his 2018 campaign and made it to the Senate. And Sen.-elect Eric Schmitt is all in on the fiction of building a functioning border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border."

The board recognized that most Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial failed to make it out of GOP primaries, but they said the stakes -- literally the survival of constitutional democracy -- were too high to allow him to win the 2024 presidential nomination.

"Come on, Republicans. It’s time for you, Fox News and the rest of the conservative cinematic universe to unite and take down the cruel, mercurial Big Bad who’s been holding you all hostage for more than six years now," the board wrote. "You have the power. You’re the ones who wrote this tale."

"End Donald Trump’s political story once and for all," the board concluded, and added in the headline for good measure: "Dump this loser for good."

