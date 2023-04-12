Kansas cops ‘chased’ elderly man for driving 3 mph over limit then tased him, lawsuit says
US-NEWS-KAN-POLICE-LAWSUIT-DMT. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

An 80-year-old man filed a lawsuit this week against an eastern Kansas sheriff’s office for allegedly tasing him without warning after officers pursued him for driving 3 mph over the speed limit. In his federal lawsuit, John Sigg said a lieutenant with the Iola Police Department in Allen County on April 16, 2021, clocked him driving 38 mph in an area where the speed limit was 35 and decided to give “chase.” Multiple police vehicles followed Sigg for a few minutes as he drove to his family’s car lot, although he did not realize he was “the subject of the pursuit,” his attorney wrote. He parked,...