Kansas man's beer-smashing stunt backfires after he gets charged with exposing himself

A Kansas man who blew up the internet after smashing cases of beer in a Walmart has been arrested and charged with exposing himself, reported Forbes.

"The incident happened on April 17, 2023 around 9:00 p.m local time at the Walmart located at 1501 SW Wanamaker Rd., according to police," reported Matt Novak. "'Officers learned that an adult male, identified as J Dustin D. Cain, 44, of Topeka, was in the store throwing things at people,' Topeka Police told me in an email Tuesday afternoon. The video, which has gone viral on Twitter and TikTok, shows Cain destroying cases of Busch beer, though a motive hasn’t been released. Many on social media speculated it may have had something to do with the current boycott of Anheuser-Busch products, led by conservatives upset that a trans influencer posted a video promoting Bud Light."

Some commenters on social media remarked that he was destroying the "wrong beer," although Busch Light and Bud Light are produced by the same company.

The video also showed Topeka Police arriving at the scene and arresting Cain. He has been charged with criminal destruction of property, felony battery, and "exposing sex organs to another" over 16. However, according to The Daily Beast, "It’s not clear if Cain’s alleged exposure happened during the Walmart incident, and police have not disclosed a motive for the destruction of the beer."

The outrage over Bud Light has dominated conservative media for days, driven by high-profile stunts like right-wing musician Kid Rock shooting cases of the beer.

In recent days, even Donald Trump Jr. has called the situation absurd, pointing out Anheuser-Busch is a loyal donor to the Republican Party and urging right-wing activists to back off — but he has now become a target of backlash himself for not getting on board with the panic.