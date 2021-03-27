Kansas GOP leader finally charged with felony for fleeing police during DUI stop: report
More than one week after being released from custody, Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was charged on Friday.

"The charges come hours after the Kansas Highway Patrol said it had completed its investigation and sent it to the prosecutor's office with the results of a blood toxicology test," The Kansas City Star reports. "Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Suellentrop with felony fleeing and eluding police, misdemeanor driving under the influence and reckless driving and two traffic infractions for speeding and driving the wrong way on a highway."

"According to 911 and dispatch audio, the Wichita Senator allegedly drove the wrong way on Topeka highways for at least 10 minutes early March 16, at one point nearly hitting another driver," the newspaper reported. "Suellentrop failed to stop when police located him driving east in the westbound lanes near the Gage exit on Interstate-70, leading Capitol Police on a five minute pursuit, the Highway Patrol said last week. Suellentrop, the only person in the car, was arrested after police used a 'tactical vehicle intervention' between the 3rd and 8th Street exits on Interstate 70."

The Kansas Highway Patrol had been mystified why Suellentrop had been released from jail.

Suellentrop turned himself in on Friday afternoon.