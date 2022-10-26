TJ Maxx becomes latest brand to drop Kanye West after Nazi and antisemitic comments

On Tuesday, rapper Kanye West was dropped from Adidas after a slew of bad publicity about West's anti-Semitic comments linking to the brand's founders' relationship with the Nazi party and contract providing shoes to Nazi soldiers in World War II.
Meanwhile, the discount store T.J. Maxx is ending its partnership with Kanye as well, according to CNN Business.
"At TJX we do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate of any kind. We have instructed our buying teams not to purchase this merchandise for sale in any of our stores globally,” the retailer said in a statement.
The move comes just two days after Kanye's agents at CAA cut ties with him.
West has come under fire after announcing he was going to a violent war with Jewish people. He spent days bringing up anti-Semitic tropes like allegations about the "Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionists” for who are to blame for various things. “Jewish people have owned the Black voice” he also said. He also attacked “the Jewish community, especially in the music industry…they’ll take us and milk us till we die.”
He went on to say he was #MeToo-ing the Jewish people. "I’m saying y’all gotta stand up and admit to what you been doing," West said.
West's war has now been adopted by local Nazi activists. In Los Angeles those activists build a banner championing Kanye, flying it at an overpass on Interstate 405 over the weekend.
West was also welcomed onto Fox News by host Tucker Carlson. When it aired, Carlson cut out the anti-Semitic comments from West, only to have it be leaked by someone inside of Fox.
He claimed that Jews are actually Black people as part of “the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are [sic].” As a result of that, he can't be anti-Semitic, because as a Black person he is actually a Jew.