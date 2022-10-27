'Everything he's spent decades building is crumbling': CNN reporter stunned by Kanye West's self-destruction
Kanye West (Photo via AFP)

CNN entertainment reporter Chloe Melas on Thursday expressed shock at just how quickly Kanye West has blown up his own entertainment empire.

Reacting to news that West tried to get footwear company Skechers to produce his Yeezy shoes after getting dumped by Adidas, Melas marveled that he continues to double down on anti-Semitism even as it has resulted in massive destruction of his personal wealth.

"You would think that by now, Kanye... would be contrite and apologizing and instead stoking the flames, making it worse and continuing to make jokes about it on social media," she said. "When really, everything that he has spent decades building is crumbling around him."

Melas then predicted that West would continue doubling down no matter how much money it costs him.

"We're only going to learn more and it's only going to continue," she said. "I think we're still going to see a domino effect. A lot of people feel as though, sure, this has opened a conversation about hate in a modern age, in 2022, but this is a conversation that needs to keep going, and the consequences are only going to continue."

Watch the video below or at this link.

Reporter stunned by Kanye West's self-destruction www.youtube.com

